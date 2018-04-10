Trevor Davis has a May 3 court date

Getty Images

When former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith joked about having a bomb at LAX, he ultimately did not face charges. For now, Packers receiver Trevor Davis isn’t off the hook.

Via USA Today, Davis has a May 3 court date in connection with the arrest arising from a joke made at LAX about having a bomb in his luggage. He is free on $15,000 bail.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and we will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Initial reports indicated that Davis asked a female companion whether she had packed the explosives, and that she said, “Yes.” That prompted questions about why she wasn’t also arrested. Per USA Today, the woman reportedly said, “No.” She also tried to get Davis to stop, but it was too late.

Davis faces not only legal scrutiny but also a potential sanction under the Personal Conduct Policy.