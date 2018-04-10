Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Which draft quarterback has caught the eye of the Bills?

The Dolphins are spending time with one of the draft’s top tight ends.

Patriots QB Tom Brady is headed to the Middle East.

The Jets have loaded up on wide receivers.

A receiver out of the backfield could be on the Ravens shopping list.

Remembering the day the Bengals started wearing striped helmets.

Ohio State CB Denzel Ward is among the local prospects visiting the Browns on Tuesday.

Catching up on the latest Steelers pre-draft visits.

What can the Texans expect from LB Zach Cunningham this season?

Colts QB Andrew Luck quoted Hemingway in Monday’s press conference.

Jaguars TE Ben Koyack did an “externship” with StubHub this offseason.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel laid out his expectations for voluntary workouts.

The Broncos had Iowa C James Daniels in for a visit.

A prediction of a big season for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Is USC RB Ronald Jones a possible Chargers draft pick?

A stress-free look at DE Khalil Mack‘s absence from Raiders work.

Plenty of Cowboys are working out at the team’s facility this offseason.

The Giants laid out their quarterback plan for their voluntary minicamp.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz and coach Doug Pederson will be featured in an NFL Films show.

Are the Redskins being patient or just inactive this offseason?

The Bears may be looking to add a safety in the draft.

Everyone on the Lions appears to be on the same page regarding personnel decisions.

Looking back at the Packers signing Reggie White 25 years later.

A positive review of the Vikings’ decision to sign DT Sheldon Richardson.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is happy to have WR Julio Jones working with the team this offseason.

Asking one guy to replace LB Thomas Davis might be too big a task for the Panthers.

What happens with Willie Snead if the Saints wind up signing WR Cameron Meredith?

Combing through mock drafts to see what predictions are being made about the Buccaneers.

Will the Cardinals trade up in the first round?

Projecting WR Brandin Cooks‘ role in the Rams offense.

The 49ers visited with University of Washington WR/KR Dante Pettis.

Linemen and defensive backs are popular mock draft picks for the Seahawks.