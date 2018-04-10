Which are the best NFL careers that were derailed by injury?

Getty Images

As Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to try to get himself back to 100 percent (and then, once at 100 percent, to stay there), a promising career continues to be derailed by injury, for the past 15 months and counting.

Luck’s situation provided the inspiration for a PFT Live draft. The draft pool: Players whose careers were derailed by injury.

For the full three-round draft, along with a couple of other names that made their way into the discussion, check out the video.

