2018 NFL preseason schedule

This is the full 2018 preseason schedule, announced by the NFL today.
HALL OF FAME GAME: AUGUST 2
Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC)
WEEK 1: AUGUST 9-13
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins
Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks
WEEK 2: AUGUST 16-20
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos
New York Giants vs.Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, Aug. 20)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, Aug. 16)
WEEK 3: AUGUST 23-26
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (FOX, Aug. 26)
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, Aug. 23)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, Aug. 26)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 25)
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants vs. New York Jets
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, Aug. 24)
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins
WEEK 4: AUGUST 30-31
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans