Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to be feeling very valued

It’s a good thing Aaron Rodgers is hanging out with the Dalai Lama this offseason, because when he thinks about work, he doesn’t exactly seem to be at peace.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, the Packers quarterback lobbed another subtle volley toward his own organization, after one of his favorite targets (Jordy Nelson) and coaches (Alex Van Pelt) were sent packing.

“I think it’s pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make their decisions,” Rodgers said during a radio interview. “That’s the way they want it.”

Nelson was released and signed with the Raiders, and Van Pelt was let go as part of a major staff overhaul. And even though he’s the best quarterback in the league, Rodgers is realizing that doesn’t mean he’s going to get his way. Nelson said after he was released that he was “hurt” by the way the Packers treated him, and it seems he’s not the only one.

“It’s the tough part of the business; when you get close to guys and spend a lot of time with them and play with them a long time and [you’re] not able to finish up with them,” Rodgers said. “Jordy and I had a really good feel for each other and obviously made a lot of plays over the years.”

It’s not the first time Rodgers has gone the passive-aggressive route with the Packers, registering his feelings about the Van Pelt move early in the process. And they did invest in a major target for him, signing tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency.

But at a time when the Packers want to extend Rodgers contract — which should make him the highest-paid player in the league — the reality is they’re dealing with someone who has some reservations about the process, and is willing to let his concerns seep out a little at a time.