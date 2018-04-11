Andre Johnson almost pulled out of Texans’ Ring of Honor ceremony over McNair comments

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2018, 5:23 AM EDT
Last season, the Houston Texans made former wide receiver Andre Johnson the first member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. But Johnson nearly pulled out of the ceremony because of his displeasure with Texans owner Bob McNair.

Johnson said this week that he was so upset by McNair referring to the NFL’s ongoing national anthem controversy as “the inmates running the prison” that he considered not going to the Ring of Honor ceremony.

“I wouldn’t say it surprised me, but I just didn’t like it,” Johnson said on former teammate Arian Foster’s podcast, via the Houston Chronicle. “To know you did so much for a franchise and to have him come out and say something like that. At the end of the day, you don’t make the money if we don’t run it. If you take some people off the street and put them in there, nobody’s coming to watch that. It was real touchy with me. I even thought about not doing the ring ceremony.”

Foster added that he had initially intended to attend Johnson’s ceremony but ended up skipping it because he didn’t want to be associated with McNair.

For his part, McNair now says that he didn’t do anything wrong when he made his “inmates” comment and now regrets apologizing.

6 responses to “Andre Johnson almost pulled out of Texans’ Ring of Honor ceremony over McNair comments

  1. Honestly… he should pull out for that… and… his abuse of hgh.

    This guy’s game declined the very instant the nfl strengthened their hgh testing.

    SEE: vernon davis

  2. Yeah. Almost.

    The more you hear, the more you realize that McNair should not have called them inmates.

    He should have called them brainwashed halfwits

  4. Inmates running the prison is a common business term for when the managers have no control over their employees. If you automatically assume that prison=black people then you are the one being racist

  6. Always liked Andre Johnson.

    Hasn’t anyone ever heard the phrase “inmates running the asylum?” It’s not calling people inmates; it refers to how an organization can fall apart when there’s no leadership at the top.

    This “story” got way out of control because people like a good “story”

