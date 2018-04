Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed tight end Bryce Williams to a one-year deal.

In 2016, Williams signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina. He spent his rookie season on the Rams’ practice squad.

Williams, 25, spent the 2017 offseason with the Rams, Seahawks and Panthers. Carolina waived him September 1.

In three seasons at ECU after transferring from Marshall, he made 96 catches for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns.