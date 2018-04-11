Bears won’t match Saints offer sheet to Cameron Meredith

Getty Images

The Saints have a new wide receiver.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears have chosen to not match the restricted free agent offer sheet Cameron Meredith signed with the Saints.

That means Meredith will get a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Saints, and try to rebound after a season lost to injury.

Meredith wasn’t able to build on a productive 2016 because of a torn ACL in the preseason.

Now he gets to join one of the most accurate passers in the league, and a high-powered offense. It could also signal the departure of Saints RFA wideout Willie Snead, who visited the Ravens but hasn’t gotten an offer sheet yet.

The Bears don’t get any compensation since Meredith was tendered at the lowest level. And because of the uncertainty about his knee, they didn’t want to guarantee a higher tender in order to secure his services or a draft pick.