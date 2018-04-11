Bears won’t match Saints offer sheet to Cameron Meredith

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 11, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
The Saints have a new wide receiver.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears have chosen to not match the restricted free agent offer sheet Cameron Meredith signed with the Saints.

That means Meredith will get a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Saints, and try to rebound after a season lost to injury.

Meredith wasn’t able to build on a productive 2016 because of a torn ACL in the preseason.

Now he gets to join one of the most accurate passers in the league, and a high-powered offense. It could also signal the departure of Saints RFA wideout Willie Snead, who visited the Ravens but hasn’t gotten an offer sheet yet.

The Bears don’t get any compensation since Meredith was tendered at the lowest level. And because of the uncertainty about his knee, they didn’t want to guarantee a higher tender in order to secure his services or a draft pick.

10 responses to “Bears won’t match Saints offer sheet to Cameron Meredith

  1. There is a huge contingent of Bears fans that think Ryan Pace is a freaking idiot. This confirms it.

    The guy has done nothing in his 3 years here and his drafts are fails. He trade up from 3 to 2 for Trubisky when no on else was going to move in front of them. He gives John Fox 3 years and we don’t move forward.

  4. Not as surprised as I thought I would be. Had Bears matched — something like 30% of their cap would have gone to receivers. So it makes financial sense.

    As Adam Shefter reported though, this is more off of that knee not being fully there yet. Meredith has a nice story though so I do wish him the best.

    Bears still got Kevin White so he’s gotta step up and they will most likely also draft another receiver.

  8. Gotta love the armchair GMs who are ready to proclaim this a terrible move based on the fact that they themselves have already indicted the front office of a team in a rebuilding mode. And while specific individual decisions have been debatable, I would say the majority of Bears fans have applauded Pace for what he is doing to improve this team.

    Nobody was going to trade up to get Trubisky? Hmm…what if they had? You would be blaming Pace again for not being aggressive enough.

  10. As a Bears fan, this really puzzles me. The only issue must be that the front office was iffy on the status of Meredith’s knee. Wish him the best, he was someone I enjoyed rooting for.

