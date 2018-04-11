Bill Belichick to Cordarrelle Patterson: We’ll make you the player you should be

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
The Patriots acquired wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson in a trade with the Raiders this offseason and Patterson called the development an “exciting” one during an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday.

Patterson ran through how he found out about the trade from Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie and then started talking to players from the Patriots organization, including head coach Bill Belichick. Patterson said that “it was crazy” to get that call and shared some of what Belichick told him during their conversation.

“He was just telling me I don’t know what you’ve been through in the past, but basically we get the job done here,” Patterson said. “We’re gonna make you the player you should be.”

Patterson faded in and out of the offensive plans with both the Vikings and Raiders and Belichick’s comment suggests the team sees room for further growth on that front.

Patterson didn’t say what role was laid out during his discussions with Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He did say that his response to what he does well was to say “just put me on the field” and everything else will just take care of itself.

26 responses to “Bill Belichick to Cordarrelle Patterson: We’ll make you the player you should be

  4. Physically gifted. If BB can get him involved on screens, slants, out of the backfield, and kick returns he could be very productive.

    He’s not a route runner tho, it’s going to have to be those quick hitters

  6. “We’re gonna make you the player you should be.”

    That means you might be a receiver, a gadget player, a gunner, return punts, get the Gatorade for guys….etc, you never know what Belichick thinks someone has versus what conventional thoughts would say. If the guy is smart enough, dedicated enough, and approaches every role he is given with nothing less than 100% it will work out for everybody. BB puts faith in coaching up talent when talent is coachable.

  7. Should be an interesting storyline. This guy has actually averaged more yards per run in his career (10.3) than per reception (10.0). Hard to believe. And his yards per reception has fallen precipitously the last few years (likely to do with a lot of bubble screens/jailbreaks/quick passes by meh QBs).

    This is exactly the type of player that opposing teams wish the Patriots did not have. He will be lined up all over the place and used in a million different ways, different roles every week.

    Also, his kick return ability is pretty incredible, they will unleash him there as well and see what happens.

  8. Put me in coach, I’m ready to play, today.

    Just don’t make me learn a route tree or play designs and my role in each play.

  11. “We’ll keep you for a year or two, get a little production, then cut you when you want a big contract”

  18. Lesson #1 with BB. Conversations I have with players are private between the player and me. If this kid doesn’t learn this his stay will be a short one.

  19. “He gave him the playbook…. “See Tom throw, catch the ball”…. pretty simple”

    Yah….no. Here’s a quote from Brady last year –

    “I would say there’s a pretty core group of plays that you have,” Brady said, “but we have, I don’t know the numbers, but there’s over the course a season, pass plays, there’s probably anywhere from 500 to 1,000 that are designed and you’ll probably call 500-600 of them, and there will be repeats within that.

    1000 pass plays and only the football gods know how many run plays, but there have to be at least 200-300 of those if not more. That means the Pats playbook has 1200+ plays in it, likely by far the most of any NFL team.

    And a lot of the pass plays have multiple route trees based on what Brady calls presnap based on the defense he sees.

    Patterson better be working his rear end off to learn the playbook and route trees if he wants to make the team.

  20. grant35 says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:36 am
    What? No Pats fanboys in here saying he’ll turn into Randy Moss 2.0?

    ———–

    When the Patriots got Moss there were plenty of people that thought he was done after his performance in Oakland.

    However, Randy Moss 1.0 was a known commodity so everyone knew what he could be at his best. The Patriots got that out of him.

    Patterson at his best is a 450 yard, 50 catch 4 TD guy.

    No Patriots fan is expecting Randy Moss 2.0 and they weren’t with Cooks either.

  22. He hasn’t learned in 5 years, he isn’t going to. I remember passes thrown his way when he was 10 yards from where the Ball hit the ground!
    You can’t fix stupid!

  23. As a Vikings fan, I will be royally ticked off if he does. An awful lot of folks have had a whack at it and not been real successful. But the first year they used him in all kids of creative ways and he was briefly exciting. But a consistent offensive threat? I guess we will see.

  24. Oh, I’m going to enjoy this. Some pretty accomplished Viking coaches couldn’t get him to grasp the playbook or how to run routes. Meanwhile, he strutted around Downtown Mpls with his posse acting like he was on his way to Canton. The Viking coaches encouraged him to drop the entourage and work on his craft, and he gave minimum effort never developing into anything beyond a kick returner and special teams player. The Raiders got less out of him. I’d say at his age….he is what he is. I’ll eat crow if Belichick turns him into an All Pro. But I seriously doubt it.

  26. So you expect a guy on like his 3rd or 4th team in a couple of years to remember 1200 some odd plays, or whatever that reference was. He’s cheap… Enough. I doubt he knows more than run and catch.

