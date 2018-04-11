Bill Belichick to Cordarrelle Patterson: We’ll make you the player you should be

Getty Images

The Patriots acquired wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson in a trade with the Raiders this offseason and Patterson called the development an “exciting” one during an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday.

Patterson ran through how he found out about the trade from Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie and then started talking to players from the Patriots organization, including head coach Bill Belichick. Patterson said that “it was crazy” to get that call and shared some of what Belichick told him during their conversation.

“He was just telling me I don’t know what you’ve been through in the past, but basically we get the job done here,” Patterson said. “We’re gonna make you the player you should be.”

Patterson faded in and out of the offensive plans with both the Vikings and Raiders and Belichick’s comment suggests the team sees room for further growth on that front.

Patterson didn’t say what role was laid out during his discussions with Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He did say that his response to what he does well was to say “just put me on the field” and everything else will just take care of itself.