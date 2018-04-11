Bruce Irvin tweets he’s asked for, received, permission to play punt return against Marquette King

Getty Images

Now that he’s no longer teammates with new Denver Broncos kicker Marquette King, Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin seems fired up about the chance to play against his former colleague.

King was released by the Raiders on March 30 and he signed a deal to join Oakland’s AFC rival less than a week later. Irvin, who spent the last two years as King’s teammate with the Raiders, tweeted out on Tuesday that he asked for permission to play on Oakland’s punt return team when the two teams play this season. That would put Irvin on the field when King is punting for the Broncos.

Irvin seemingly wants to make sure he gets his chance to hit King on the field for a change.

Got approval. Got fine money too. 😩😩😩😂 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 10, 2018

Irvin appeared to tweet a reference to King’s signing with the Broncos in the first place saying “Y’all knew that’s where he wanted to b all along.” King did say he was excited to kick in Denver’s altitude and he’s been incredibly successful kicking at elevation during his time with the Raiders.

Irvin certainly doesn’t seem to be lamenting King’s departure from the Raiders.