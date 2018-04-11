Christian Covington fully cleared, ready to improve his craft

Getty Images

Christian Covington has received medical clearance to begin the Texans’ offseason conditioning program next week. The defensive tackle started two of seven games last season before tearing his biceps.

“I’m perfect,” Covington said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m ready. I’m 100 percent. I can’t wait to get going again. I feel like a kid again. It’s like taking the training wheels off a bike. I love it.

“It’s been a good past couple months being healthy. I’ve been putting in that work. I’ve been cleared for a long time. It feels good to be healthy and know that football is upon us.”

Coach Bill O’Brien said Covington was playing at a high level last season when he went on injured reserve. Covington, a sixth-round pick in 2015, has worked hard this offseason to get even faster and stronger.

“That’s been my goal since I entered this league,” Covington said. “I’ve been trying to improve my craft every year. I think the numbers and play speak for itself. I can’t wait to put what I’m capable of out on the field.”