Colts sign Kenneth Acker

Getty Images

Cornerback Kenneth Acker has landed a contract for the 2018 season.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Acker has agreed to a deal with the team. Acker visited the Colts last week and also spent time with the Seahawks during his search for work.

Acker spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and recorded 40 tackles and an interceptions in 25 games with the team. Acker entered the league as a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2014 and missed his entire rookie season with an injury. He started 13 games in 2015 and was traded to the Chiefs the next year.

Acker is the first cornerback to join the Colts in free agency. They did re-sign Pierre Desir to a one-year deal, but lost Rashaan Melvin to the Raiders.