Cornelius Lucas visits Chiefs

The Chiefs may be in the market for some veteran depth on the offensive line.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had free agent tackle Cornelius Lucas in for a visit.

Lucas, who played his college ball nearby at Kansas State, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2014. He played 35 games over three years in Detroit and moved on to the Rams after failing to make the Lions out of camp last year. Lucas saw his only action of the year in Week 17 when he started while Los Angeles was resting first-stringers for the postseason.

Left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz are back for the Chiefs. They also have former Browns first-round pick Cameron Erving as a backup option after acquiring him in a trade last August.