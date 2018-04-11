Despite interest in rookie quarterbacks, Gase says he’s committed to Tannehill

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill remains Miami’s quarterback. And yet the Dolphins continue to show interest in members of the incoming rookie class.

During a recent visit to PFT Live, coach Adam Gase addressed the persistent belief that he’s not committed to Tannehill.

“All you can do is say it and actions speak louder than words, I guess,” Gase said. “That’s who’s gonna be on the field for us. I don’t see that changing. Ryan’s been a guy that we’ve built a lot of this around. My confidence level in him is very high. What I saw at the end of 2016 gives me great confidence in him. I’m excited to get him back. I know last year was tough on not only him but a lot of us because there’s a lot of time invested in that. I know our players are excited to get him back and get going again. We’ll see what we can do.”

Some would say that actions like visits with Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen suggest that the team truly is considering its options with Tannehill. Still, Gase says Tannehill’s the guy — and that he’ll be better after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury.

“This might sound strange but he learned a lot last year,” Gase said. “He got a chance to take a step back and really kind of see you have a different perspective. You almost had to take a coach’s role and just kind of listen and trying to help other guys. I thought he did a good job of figuring out and understanding the why behind everything. He had a chance to really do that instead of just listening, running out on the field, trying to execute it, trying to get better at certain things. I think he was able to really think through a lot of things. We had a long conversation at the end of the season. Just a lot of things that he learned. Some of the things that he was saying was very interesting to me. Kind of the perspective that he took.”

We’ll see what he does with that in 2018. If Tannehill doesn’t thrive, Gase may need to get a new quarterback, or fans may start clamoring for a new coach.