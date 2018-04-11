Dolphins meeting with Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst

Getty Images

The Dolphins cut Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano is a free agent, which means Miami is without two players who saw 1,138 offensive snaps between them during the 2017 season.

That’s led many to predict that the Dolphins will be taking a tight end in the early part of the draft later this month. Two of the players who could be possibilities are visiting with the team on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst and South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert are in Miami to meet with the team. Both players have been projected as potential selections during the first two days of the draft.

Goedert caught 164 passes for 2,404 yards and 18 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. Hurst wasn’t quite as productive — 92 catches for 1,175 yards and three touchdowns — but earns good marks as a balanced tight end who can contribute as both a receiver and a blocker.

Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews and Penn State’s Mike Gesicki generally join Goedert and Hurst at the top of the rankings for tight ends. Seeing any of them wind up with the Dolphins will not come as a great surprise later this month.