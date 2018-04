Getty Images

The Dolphins added some special teams help and linebacker depth as they tweak the roster before the draft.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are signing linebacker Terence Garvin.

Garvin started three games for the Seahawks last year, and spent the previous season in Washington. His first three seasons were with the Steelers.

The Dolphins released Lawrence Timmons this offseason and could use some depth inside, as they rebuild their defense.