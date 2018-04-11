Falcons waive Taniela Tupou

Getty Images

The Falcons have opened up a roster spot by parting ways with a defensive lineman who joined the team last year.

The team announced that defensive tackle Taniela Tupou has been waived with a non-football injury designation.

Tupou signed with the Falcons after playing in the Spring League last offseason and joined the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players. He was called up to the active roster in October, saw action in one regular season game and then returned to the practice squad.

Tupou also played the season opener for the Seahawks in 2016 after making the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington.