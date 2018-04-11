Fred Jackson working on one-day contract to retire with Bills

Getty Images

Fred Jackson is done with football, but he wants to retire a Buffalo Bill.

Jackson finished his career in 2015 with the Seahawks but is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Bills, according to the Buffalo News.

“Have it in the works now,” Jackson said Wednesday, via the Buffalo News. “That’s the plan, to come back and show Buffalo that my career in Buffalo was the most important thing to me in my football career and I would love to retire as a Buffalo Bill.

“We’re in the works of talking and trying to work something out that will benefit both myself and Buffalo in making it happen.”

Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Division III Coe College, became a fan favorite during his eight seasons in Buffalo. He rushed for 5,646 yards with the Bills.