Jaire Alexander visits Titans

The Titans used a first-round pick on cornerback Adoree Jackson in 2017, and they added cornerback Malcolm Butler in free agency. That’s not keeping them from considering the possibility of using another first-round pick on a cornerback in 2018.

Via Paul Kuharsky, Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander visited the Titans on Wednesday.

A versatile player who can return punts (and even play offense, like Jackson did in 2017), Alexander has great ball skills. Appearing last month on PFT Live, he addressed concerns about his size by saying, “Turn on the tape.”