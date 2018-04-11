Jets to pick up Leonard Williams’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Jets made some big changes up front this offseason, but they want to make sure to keep one key part of their defense.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets plan to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Leonard Williams‘ contract for 2019.

The Jets have been encouraged by the play of the former No. 6 overall pick, and after letting former linemate Muhammad Wilkerson this offseason, need the stability up front.

The 23-year-old Williams could also be in line for an extension sooner rather than later, as the Jets are sitting on a pile of cap room and hope to keep him around for the long term.