Josh Allen visiting Browns, then Dolphins

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will spend the next two days visiting with a team that could draft him first overall, and with a team that might trade up for him if he doesn’t go first overall.

Allen will first visit with the Browns tomorrow and then fly to Miami for a visit with the Dolphins, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

The strong-armed Allen has been viewed as a potential first overall pick for months. There have been conflicting reports about how much the Browns like Allen, but some think he’s the favorite to be the first player off the board.

The Dolphins have indicated that they remain committed to Ryan Tannehill as their franchise quarterback, but the fact that they’re kicking the tires on Allen suggests that they’d consider a first-round quarterback if the right one is available in the right spot. The Dolphins own the 11th overall pick in the draft, and Allen is expected to be gone by then, but if the Browns don’t draft Allen, there’s a chance the Dolphins could move up for him — which would signal that they’re getting ready to move on from Tannehill.