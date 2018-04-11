Khalil Mack reportedly wants $65 million guaranteed

Getty Images

As Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack stays away from the team’s offseason program, it’s becoming more clear that a connection exists between Mack’s absence from the team arises from the absence of a long-term deal for Mack.

Via Steve Wyche of NFL Media, Mack wants at least $65 million in guarantees as part of a new contract.

Presumably, this means full guarantees at signing. Three years ago, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh received $60 million fully guaranteed at signing as part of the six-year deal with the Dolphins. (He was cut this year, after the guarantees ended.) Two years ago, Broncos linebacker Von Miller received a full guarantee of $70 million — and arguably a practical guarantee of $78.5 million.

Mack is due to make $13.846 million. The Raiders could then tag him twice before letting him hit the open market. The question is whether they’re willing to make a major commitment that would far exceed what Mack would be paid over the next three years.

Presumably, the $65 million would cover the first three years of a new contract. It’s unclear what Mack would want in years four, five, and/or six. It’s possible that Mack would want his contract to expire at that point.