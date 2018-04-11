Khalil Mack reportedly wants $65 million guaranteed

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
As Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack stays away from the team’s offseason program, it’s becoming more clear that a connection exists between Mack’s absence from the team arises from the absence of a long-term deal for Mack.

Via Steve Wyche of NFL Media, Mack wants at least $65 million in guarantees as part of a new contract.

Presumably, this means full guarantees at signing. Three years ago, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh received $60 million fully guaranteed at signing as part of the six-year deal with the Dolphins. (He was cut this year, after the guarantees ended.) Two years ago, Broncos linebacker Von Miller received a full guarantee of $70 million — and arguably a practical guarantee of $78.5 million.

Mack is due to make $13.846 million. The Raiders could then tag him twice before letting him hit the open market. The question is whether they’re willing to make a major commitment that would far exceed what Mack would be paid over the next three years.

Presumably, the $65 million would cover the first three years of a new contract. It’s unclear what Mack would want in years four, five, and/or six. It’s possible that Mack would want his contract to expire at that point.

  4. There is no way Mark Davis sets aside 65m this offseason. Mack is 3 years away from free agency. He’s locked up under the 5th year option, followed by potential back to back franchise tags. He’ll be turning 30 when he sees the open market.

  6. Hmmm. IDK that any current LB is worth >$15M/year. Perhaps if pass rushers were pushing the 20 sack mark but nowadays people think 10 sackayear players are studs when historically that was simply above average performance. I thought the LB position was trending down in importance currently in schemes, to boot.

  7. They are going to have to pay him that money anyways if they want to keep him so why not get a deal done?

    If you franchise him two years he’ll just end up unhappy and will ultimately cost the team more. And he’ll bring drama to a team that will have plenty with Jon playing all his head games with the players.

  9. Too risky to give a ton of guaranteed money by franchising twice (close to 40M) then signing a mega-deal when he is older. Mack is their most consistent player and he is entering his prime. They need to pay him. Many in the media seems to think that Mack’s and Clowney’s deals will exceed Von Miller’s but I’m not so sure. That said, if I were Mack, I’d want a lot of money to play for a team that is moving soon and has an uncertain future.

  10. Don’t get me wrong, he is a heck of a talent who can take over a game at times. With that being said the only defensive player who deserves those kind of guarantees at this point is Aaron Donald. The guy is disruptive on most every play and literally makes an offense change the way they do things.

