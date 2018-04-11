Landon Collins may need another surgery on broken arm

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins may end up missing much of the 2018 offseason as a result of the same injury that ended his 2017 season.

Collins’ broken arm isn’t healing as quickly as hoped and he might need another surgery to put a plate in his arm, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That surgery would have a recovery time of six to eight weeks, which would mean Collins would miss the offseason but be ready in time for training camp.

The news comes as a surprise because Collins told reporters this week that he was 100 percent healthy and good to go. It now appears that he’s not ready to go, even if he should be well before the season starts.

Collins has started every game for all three years of his NFL career, with the exception of the final game last year after he broke his arm.