Landon Collins may need another surgery on broken arm

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
Giants safety Landon Collins may end up missing much of the 2018 offseason as a result of the same injury that ended his 2017 season.

Collins’ broken arm isn’t healing as quickly as hoped and he might need another surgery to put a plate in his arm, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That surgery would have a recovery time of six to eight weeks, which would mean Collins would miss the offseason but be ready in time for training camp.

The news comes as a surprise because Collins told reporters this week that he was 100 percent healthy and good to go. It now appears that he’s not ready to go, even if he should be well before the season starts.

Collins has started every game for all three years of his NFL career, with the exception of the final game last year after he broke his arm.

5 responses to “Landon Collins may need another surgery on broken arm

  4. Giants are doomed , Eli is so done , no RB , Apple and Jack rabbit are gonna do what ever they want , the O line still is below average and OBJ still wants 20 million a year . The GM is a fool if he doesn’t draft a QB and trade OBJ cause the G men need to tear it down soon . Time to re build this team of scrubs . If they play any good team this year they will get hammered . The Giants can only beat the Bears and Cards as they will be underdogs all year ..2 or 3 wins for the OBJ gang

  5. either draft the QB you love or trade down. that’s my (real) advice even though I’m an Eagles fan. All these 35+ y/o QB’s out there that have performed well are nearing the end of the line. Rather be one year too early than one year too late. There is a reason you’re picking second; take advantage of it.

