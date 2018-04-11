NFL to release preseason schedule Wednesday night

Getty Images

We know one of the 65 preseason games that will take place in the NFL this summer and it won’t be long before we know what the rest of the schedule looks like.

The NFL will be announcing the full preseason schedule for all 32 teams on NFL Network Wednesday.

The one game that’s already known is the Hall of Fame Game. The Ravens and Bears will square off on Thursday, August 2 ahead of this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies that will involve former Raven Ray Lewis and former Bear Brian Urlacher.

While the release of the preseason schedule will bring us another small step closer to the 2018 season, the wait will continue for the unveiling of the regular season schedule. The exact date isn’t known at this point, but last year’s schedule was released a week before the draft and the same timeline would have this year’s games being revealed on April 19.