Patriots spending a lot of time scouting quarterback prospects

Getty Images

The Patriots are looking high and low for a young quarterback to groom as the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

They worked out Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Nick Caserio, the team’s director of player personnel, put White through the workout. Caserio also met with White for a film session before Western Kentucky’s Pro Day, White previously told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The Patriots attended the Pro Days of Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Washington State’s Luke Falk, Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta and Toledo’s Logan Woodside and reportedly held private workouts with Oklahoma’s Mason Rudolph and Florida International’s Alex McGough, NESN reports.

New England owns two first-round picks and two second-round picks as well as four other picks, so the Patriots have the ammunition to trade up for a quarterback if they so desire.