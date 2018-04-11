Quinton Jefferson signs exclusive rights tender with Seahawks

AP

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson found out he’d be playing for the Seahawks or no one in 2018 once the Seahawks tendered him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent, so the only choice he had to make this offseason was whether he wants to continue playing in the NFL.

Jefferson’s made his choice. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that he’s signed his tender from Seattle.

Jefferson was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016, but was an exclusive rights free agent because the Seahawks cut him last September. He returned to Seattle after a brief stint with the Rams and posted seven tackles and a sack in six games.

His most memorable appearance came in Week 14 in Jacksonville. Jefferson was ejected from the game after the Jaguars took issue with the Seahawks’ aggression during kneeldowns at the end of the game and then had to be restrained from going into the stands after fans threw drinks at him. Jefferson was fined for his on-field infraction and the Jaguars banned two fans from the stadium after they were found to have been throwing items on the field.