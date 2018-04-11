Report: Aldon Smith had blood alcohol level of 0.40

Getty Images

Aldon Smith arrived at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department for ankle monitoring Friday with a blood alcohol level of 0.40, Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith immediately was arrested for a violation of his parole.

He appeared briefly in court Wednesday and remains in jail custody, per Sernoffsky, with his next destination likely an in-custody, residential rehab facility.

The list of pending charges against Smith now includes three separate counts of contempt of court. Smith previously was arrested for violating the terms of a protective order arising from a domestic violence arrest and had a bench warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear at a court hearing.

The former NFL linebacker has not played in the league since 2015 and likely never will again.