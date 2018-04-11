Report: Jerry Jones to meet with Dez Bryant on Friday

Getty Images

Dez Bryant will meet with Jerry Jones on Friday, DFW’s 105.3 The Fan reports. The Cowboys could ask the star receiver to take a pay cut, or they could say good-bye by releasing him.

The Cowboys owner will make the decision on Bryant.

The beginning of the Cowboys’ offseason program Monday always was presumed as the deadline for the decision. Any season-ending injury occurring on team premises would guarantee his $12.5 million salary.

Bryant has a salary-cap number of $16.5 million for this season, though he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014. His last 100-yard game came November 13, 2016, against the Steelers.

Dallas signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and still could draft a receiver. The Cowboys have shown interest in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton among others.