Report: Jerry Jones to meet with Dez Bryant on Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on April 11, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dez Bryant will meet with Jerry Jones on Friday, DFW’s 105.3 The Fan reports. The Cowboys could ask the star receiver to take a pay cut, or they could say good-bye by releasing him.

The Cowboys owner will make the decision on Bryant.

The beginning of the Cowboys’ offseason program Monday always was presumed as the deadline for the decision. Any season-ending injury occurring on team premises would guarantee his $12.5 million salary.

Bryant has a salary-cap number of $16.5 million for this season, though he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014. His last 100-yard game came November 13, 2016, against the Steelers.

Dallas signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and still could draft a receiver. The Cowboys have shown interest in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton among others.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Jerry Jones to meet with Dez Bryant on Friday

  1. Daks tired of trying to throw to a player who can not separate, Only to see the player come to the side lines and complain.
    Romo was a veteran and could throw him open and back then at least Dez had some speed. Now hitting 30 slowing down and the pocket got lined with coin = not worth it.
    Dez never could run a route, now you have a qb who EXPECTS you to be in a certain place to throw and he isnt there.
    Dak friendly = No Dez.

  2. Bye bye Dez. Over rated, over hyped and over paid. Im sure there’s a team out there looking for a receiver with no speed that cant run routes and drops the ball when the game matters most.

    Next stop the XFL!!!

  5. calizcowboyz says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    ——————————–
    Assuming 60 plays on offense, a Dak friendly offense looks like this:

    RB runs: 45
    QB runs: 4
    0-10 yard passes: 8
    11-20 yard passes: 2
    20+ yard passes: 1

  6. Could sign jerry rice, lance alworth and randy moss and with that puppet armed , 200 yds per game turnover machine back there it wouldn’t make a bit of difference

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!