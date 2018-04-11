RGIII sees “great opportunity” to learn from Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL after going unsigned for the entire 2017 season and the Ravens formally introduced their newest addition to the quarterback room at a press conference on Wednesday.

Griffin said that his focus “isn’t really” on getting back to where he was as a rookie and that he wants to do “whatever I can do to help the team win games.” He is paying some attention to his personal growth as a player, however, and said that he is looking forward to the chance to learn from Joe Flacco.

“I really do look forward to getting in the quarterback room with him,” Griffin said. “It’s a great opportunity for me. I still feel like I’m a young player. I’m 28, but feel like I’m 25. He’s been through a lot of things in his career. He’s been to the pinnacle, won the Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP. I think that’s a great opportunity to learn from him.”

As a backup, Griffin isn’t guaranteed a chance to show what he’s learned on the field. If he does get that chance and makes the most of it, he may be able to shift his attention to restoring his place in the league’s quarterback hierarchy in 2019 and beyond.