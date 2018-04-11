Seahawks taking a look at another quarterback

Getty Images

Coach Carroll, call for you on line two. It’s Russell Wilson‘s camp.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider were at a private workout yesterday for Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk, Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage and Houston quarterback Kyle Allen.

The fact that the top of the organizational chart was there was watch was interesting, if unsurprising for a team that could use an influx of offensive skill position talent.

But Albert Breer of SI.com followed up that Allen was taking a pre-draft visit to Seattle as well.

Allen’s decision to enter the draft drew some raised eyebrows, since the former Texas A&M transfer was benched last year at Houston. That’s not exactly a position of strength entering the pros, but the fact the Seahawks are spending time on him suggests a level of interest.

The Seahawks are looking for a backup quarterback for Wilson, but it’s notable because of the reaction from his “camp” when the Seahawks checked out first-rounder Josh Allen. While this guy wouldn’t be perceived as the same level of threat as a first-rounder, star quarterbacks require a certain care and feeding, so somebody should be sure Wilson is apprised of all moves.