Seahawks to sign Dontae Johnson

When the Seahawks face off with the 49ers this season, they’ll be playing against one of their former starting cornerbacks in Richard Sherman.

The 49ers will be in a similar position now that the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal with a former member of their secondary. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Dontae Johnson is signing with Seattle.

Johnson met with the Seahawks last month and had a more recent visit with the Vikings before opting to sign. He’ll be part of a remade secondary in Seattle as Sherman and Jeremy Lane have been released. Byron Maxwell is a free agent, which leaves Shaquil Griffin and Justin Coleman as the returnees from last year’s group.

Johnson started all 16 games for the Niners last year. He had 77 tackles and returned his lone interception for a 50-yard touchdown.