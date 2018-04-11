Stanley Cup chase starts tonight

Getty Images

Yes, this is a football destination. But when the Stanley Cup playoffs get started, we make a little room for some hockey chatter, specifically on PFT Live.

NBC’s Eddie Olczyk joined the show on Wednesday for a preview of the NHL postseason, which launches tonight on NBCSN and CNBC with the Flyers and Penguins headlining the early games and the first ever playoff game for the Vegas Golden Knights, who face the L.A. Kings, finishing the night.

Olczyk also shares details regarding his recovery from colon cancer, which provides hope and inspiration for others suffering from the disease — and which underscores the importance of screening procedures for what is a preventable form of cancer.

Check out the video for plenty of great insights from Eddie O, and tune in to NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight for the dropping of the puck in Game One of Flyers-Penguins.