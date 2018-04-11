Teams need to be able to keep players from skipping rehab steps

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck recently admitted that he skipped steps in the process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired shoulder. And while the consequences partially are on him, the Colts share plenty of the blame for not ensuring that Luck did what he was supposed to do.

NBC Sports Medicine Analyst Mike Ryan, a long-time NFL athletic trainer, explained on PFT Live the importance of having people in the organization who will persuasively and authoritatively communicate to the player the importance of complying with a rehab plan fully and strictly, with all steps properly followed.

Ryan had that and more to stay during an insightful visit that could possibly give Colts something they haven’t had much of as it relates to Luck, or their team lately: Hope.