Vince Biegel ready to put his best foot forward in 2018

Vince Biegel isn’t new to the Packers, but he feels like he’s getting a new start. With both feet healthy and playing for a new defensive coordinator, the outside linebacker is ready to get 2018 off on a better foot.

Biegel, a fourth-round pick in 2017, injured his right foot in his first practice with the Packers. Doctors determined he needed surgery to repair a Jones fracture. That was his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.

“Since they were doing my right foot, they said, ‘You know what, Vince? There’s a high chance you could potentially break your left one.’ So they went ahead and they put a screw in my left one as well,” Biegel told ESPN Wisconsin. “That was kind of out of precautionary purposes only, but it was a decision we definitely felt strongly on and I’m glad we did so both of my feet are healthy for the rest of my career, and I don’t have to worry about them ever again.”

He returned to play nine games but was playing catchup. That’s why coach Mike McCarthy expects Biegel to make a “jump” this season after a full offseason.

Biegel worked out at EXOS in San Diego for part of the offseason before joining teammates Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, Kenny Clark and Lance Kendricks at ProActive outside Los Angeles.

Biegel can’t wait to officially start the offseason program.

“That’s why I’m so excited about this upcoming season — to really get the bad taste out of my mouth from 2017 and really put a good stamp on the 2018 season and put together a season I know I can be proud of,” Biegel said. “It’s been an awesome offseason, and I’m excited to get started.”