Wade Phillips: I don’t manage players, I work with them

Getty Images

After the Rams signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, head coach Sean McVay said he isn’t worried about Suh fitting into the mix that the team has on defense.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib also joined the team this offseason and all three players have made waves with previous teams because of their outsize personalities. McVay attributed his lack of concern about having everyone under the same roof to the presence of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who McVay said has more “swag” than any player.

Phillips didn’t use the same explanation, but he shares the belief that all will work out just fine.

“We’re going to have personality now. You bring in Aqib Talib, you’re going to have personality,” Phillips said, via the team’s website. “It’s not manage though. I don’t manage players, I don’t handle players. I just work with players. They asked me the same thing when I went into Denver. I want them to have personalities. A lot of them are really good because of their personalities, they’re confident in themselves.”

Phillips said he’s focused on “working with individual” rather than an “authoritarian” approach to dealing with players. History says Phillips will find a way to be successful and the Rams’ hopes for the 2018 season will improve if he’s able to press the right buttons again this year.