Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots’ website isn’t shying away from talk that Rob Gronkowski could be traded, although the folks there think it’s unlikely.

The Bills should have opportunities if they want to trade up for a quarterback.

The Dolphins may try to replenish their defensive line in the draft.

The Jets’ college scouting coordinator discusses what his job entails this time of year.

The Ravens are saying goodbye to WR Michael Campanaro.

Marvin Lewis ran his first practices as Bengals head coach 15 years ago today.

Someone is actually predicting that the Browns won’t draft a quarterback with either the first or the fourth overall pick.

Steelers TE Jesse James still has a chip on his shoulder about seven tight ends getting drafted ahead of him.

Here’s a look at the Colts lifting weights as they begin their offseason program.

Texas OT Connor Williams is a popular pick of the Jaguars in mock drafts.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins was not happy with a prediction that he would catch “only” 10 touchdown passes.

“He’s stout, he’s strong, no-nonsense guy,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of new DT Bennie Logan.

The Chiefs may add some athleticism to the defensive line in the draft.

Should the Broncos pick a quarterback at No. 5?

Raiders TE Derek Carrier is glad to be back in the Silver and Black.

The Chargers will host a local Pro Day tomorrow.

The Cowboys were interested in DE Kony Ealy long before signing him.

Giants C Brett Jones should represent an improvement on the offensive line.

Eagles fans are willing to line up for a chance to get a picture taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Washington would love to find a starting left guard and depth at tackle in the draft.

Former Bears play-by-play man Joe McConnell died at age 79.

Lions G.M. Bob Quinn sees five or six players who look like good fits in the first round.

The Packers are taking a tailgate tour across Wisconsin.

How big an impact can Kirk Cousins have in Minnesota?

Falcons QB Matt Ryan doesn’t sound worried about his contract situation.

The Panthers didn’t get enough production from their 2017 rookie class.

Here’s a look at the Saints’ 2009 draft class.

The Buccaneers seem to be done with free agency and focusing on the draft.

The Cardinals want Sam Bradford‘s offseason work to get him ready to be healthy in September.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips says, “We’re going to have personality now. You bring in Aqib Talib, you’re going to have personality.”

Seahawks DE Cliff Avril has helped build a school in Haiti.

For 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch, the key word is partnership.