Will Giants draft Eli’s successor with Eli on the roster?

Giants quarterback Eli Manning hasn’t discussed his future with the team. Depending on what happens in 15 days, a discussion may be necessary.

If the Giants select a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft, they’ll have a potentially awkward mess, with Eli still the starter, the hotshot rookie looming, and the back pages of the tabloids generating large-type puns whenever and wherever they can.

As Tony Dungy explained it last month on PFT Live, citing the Steelers’ decision not to draft Dan Marino with Terry Bradshaw on the team as the prime example, the Giants should take a quarterback at No. 2 if that’s where their evaluation leads. And I agree with that thinking, as long as the Giants are 100-plus-percent sure that the quarterback they take will become a franchise quarterback and keep the team relevant for more than a decade.

If the Giants have any doubt about the potential quarterback pick at No. 2, they should pass on a passer — especially since that means getting a player like running back Saquon Barkley or defensive end Bradley Chubb. Which would do a lot more to improve the team while Eli is still on it.

But if they choose to take a quarterback, the Giants need to be ready for a rough ride, given the market in which they play, a fan base still miffed about the clumsy benching of Eli during the 2017 season, and the reality that the Mannings will find a way to make their feelings known. The ride will get rougher if the quarterback they take doesn’t become the right quarterback for the next generation.