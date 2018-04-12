49ers’ Reuben Foster charged with three felonies in domestic violence case

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence, prosecutors announced today.

“Foster, 24, physically attacked the 28-year-old woman during a February argument at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum,” the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors charged Foster with one felony for that violent act, another felony for forcefully attempting to prevent the victim from reporting the crime, and a third felony for possessing an assault weapon. Foster is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a large capacity magazine. The charges could carry up to 11 years in prison.

The 49ers drafted Foster in the first round last year despite questions about character issues that had some teams reportedly taking him off their draft boards. Team owner Jed York was noncommittal last month about whether Foster has a future with the team. Foster will also be subject to league discipline, with the NFL conducting its own investigation that could find him in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy even if he is acquitted.