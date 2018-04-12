49ers: Reuben Foster’s place on team is under “great scrutiny”

AP

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with three felonies related to a February incident that left his girlfriend with a ruptured eardrum.

Foster has been charged with domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon and faces up to 11 years in prison as a result. 49ers CEO Jed York said last month that the team would “get together and discuss whatever comes down” from the D.A. and the team released a statement on Thursday after the charges were announced.

“The 49ers organization is aware of today’s disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster. We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process.”

York said last month that he will ultimately make the call about Foster’s future with the team. Whatever happens with the charges in Santa Clara and with the 49ers, Foster also faces possible discipline from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.