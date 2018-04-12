After first-pitch home run, Tebow slumps in Double-A ball

Getty Images

Tim Tebow has a flair for the dramatic. It’s the mundane that repeatedly trips him up.

The former NFL quarterback made headlines last week with a first-pitch, first-at-bat home run at the Double-A level. Since then, via TheBigLead.com, Tebow has one hit in 14 at bats.

His batting average through four games stands at .133, which is still better than the .056 average he generated during spring training with the Mets.

The Mets have a clear financial interest in nudging Tebow along the path toward the big leagues. But he’ll need to at least look and, from time to time, act the part. A periodic home run in a big spot won’t be nearly enough, if Tebow can’t ever get it done on the days when people are paying far less attention.

It raises the question of the practical deadline for Tebow’s one-man fantasy baseball camp. With Steve Spurrier wanting Tebow to play quarterback for the Orlando franchise of the Alliance of American Football, Tebow may need to ask himself a tough question about whether he should continue to spin his wheels in the mud around home plate or return to the sport in which he was a college star and, for a while, a big deal in the NFL.