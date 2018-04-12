Alex Smith on expectations for Monday: Just come in and be myself

Getty Images

Alex Smith won’t need a name tag when he shows up to work on Monday, but Washington’s new quarterback might need his new teammates to wear them as he meets most of them for the first time.

“Be myself, get to know my teammates, get familiar with the offense,” Smith said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “You’re trying to lay a foundation to head into training camp with, not only with the offense, but certainly with the guys. Especially with the skill guys. This is the time to take advantage of that. We don’t have pads on. We can do the most this time of year. We can take advantage of these days more than some of the big fellas.

“Just come in and be myself, be a good teammate, get to work.”

Smith put on his burgundy No. 11 jersey Wednesday and walked into the home locker room at FedEx Field for the first time. He met with 200 season ticket holders.

Washington begins offseason workouts next week.

“Looking forward to Monday and getting the ball rolling,” Smith said. “It’s all on your own at this point. The onus is on all of us as players to, really, take care of our own business.

“You’re in the weight room; you’re on the field; you’re working on what you need to work on. For me, there’s a throwing element, a moving element, running. Everything that goes into playing quarterback.”

Washington obtained Smith in a trade with the Chiefs for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick. He signed a four-year, $94 million extension.

Since then, Smith has watched game film of Jay Gruden’s offense to try to “digest” it. NFL rules restrict what he has been allowed to do and prohibits contact with coaches. That changes Monday.

“Some of it through osmosis, I guess,” Smith said. “Just trying to take it in. I think every little bit helps as you familiarize yourself. Those are all reps. Take more and more reps, as much as I can. We have limited time together. The more I can do on my own, the better.”