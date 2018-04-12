Andy Dalton looking forward to seeing Bill Lazor’s offensive changes

Getty Images

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has spent the offseason revamping the Bengals’ playbook. No one knows exactly what the changes entail, not even Andy Dalton. But the quarterback can’t wait to get started.

“The sense I’m getting is there is going to be a lot of change and a lot of learning, which is a good thing,” Dalton said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I think it’s good to challenge yourself and kind of re-fresh yourself on what you’re doing. When you’re hearing the same thing for seven straight years, it can be mundane and you already know it. Now it’s new and fresh, and I’m looking forward to it.

“I think we’re going to be multiple. I think we’re going to do what we have to do to win and get the best possible matchups.”

Lazor replaced Ken Zampese after the Bengals were shut out in their first two games, so he inherited the offense. Now, he gets an opportunity to put his stamp on it.

The Bengals’ offense is expected to be “aggressive.”

“I think you need to be aggressive,” Dalton said. “That’s offensive football. You want to be on the offense and make the defense react. I feel like that. I would think that would be part of what we do. We’ve been so similar for so long, it’s good to test yourself a little bit.”