Benson Mayowa visits Cardinals

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Benson Mayowa visited the Cardinals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Mayowa previously has visited Washington, the Jets, the Seahawks and the Colts.

The Cardinals, who are switching to the 4-3, have a need for depth at the position. They also hosted Connor Barwin.

The Cowboys released Mayowa in March to clear $2.75 million in cap space.

He spent the past two seasons in Dallas, recording a team-high six sacks in 2016. But Mayowa had only one last season in playing 36.46 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Mayowa, 26, also has played for the Seahawks and Raiders since entering the league in 2013.