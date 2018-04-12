Bills host Tenny Palepoi on free agent visit

Getty Images

The Bills hosted Tenny Palepoi on a free agent visit Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The defensive tackle played 44 games with no starts in four seasons with the Chargers. He made 53 tackles and a sack.

The Bills signed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year, $50 million deal, and Palepoi would add depth at the position. Palepoi, 27, and Lotulelei played on the same defensive line at Utah.

Palepoi originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He missed the 2015 season with a fractured foot that landed him on injured reserve.

In 2016, the NFL suspended Palepoi four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. He served three games to end 2016 and then the 2017 season opener.