Bills put Richie Incognito on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Former Bills guard Richie Incognito announced he was retiring earlier this week, and the Bills did their part of the paperwork today.

The team announced Incognito has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

He seemed to make it a moot point earlier this week when he said he was “absolutely not” changing his mind about being finished with football, but the Bills have been through this recently so gave themselves a little cover.

Former wideout Anquan Boldin retired shortly after signing with them last summer, but then sent out signals that he’d consider playing again. But the Bills refused to release him from reserve/retired, which kept him from signing elsewhere.

While it’s unclear if Incognito was even considering such a thing, the Bills made sure he didn’t turn up with a division rival, though one of those was crossed off the list already.