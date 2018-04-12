Browns aren’t bringing Barkley or Chubb in for visits

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t bothered trying to perpetuate the ruse that they might use the first overall pick on anything other than a quarterback.

What’s slightly more interesting is what could be an attempt to cover their tracks as it pertains to the fourth overall pick.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley does not have a visit to the Browns among his pre-draft travels. And N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb said on the Rich Eisen Show that he didn’t either.

The Browns are apparently comfortable enough with the tape and character of both players to be willing to do whatever they’re going to do with the fourth pick.

Where it becomes interesting is considering whether they’re ready to pull the trigger on another potential impact player at No. 4 without meeting them, or whether that pick might be for sale to the highest bidder.

If quarterbacks go 1-2-3, someone might be desperate enough to overwhelm the Browns with an offer for the fourth pick.

Or maybe we’re all just overthinking things (that never happens in the NFL) and the Browns are content to add the top running back or the top pass-rusher without having to fly him to Cleveland for a meeting, since they already have the ultimate shiny object (a new quarterback) to distract their attention.