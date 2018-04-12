Browns cut seven players, including Gavin Escobar

Getty Images

The Browns cut seven players Thursday, including terminating the contract of veteran tight end Gavin Escobar. Cleveland had signed Escobar to a futures contract on January 15.

The Cowboys selected Escobar in the second round in 2013, and he appeared in 62 games his first four seasons. Backing up Jason Witten, Escobar caught only 30 passes but scored eight touchdowns.

He failed to make the Chiefs’ roster last season and played only two games with the Ravens last season, spending less than a month in Baltimore.

The Browns also waived six players Thursday, moving on from linebacker Max Bullough, wide receiver Bug Howard., tight end Matt Lengel, wide receiver Larry Pinkard, defensive back C.J. Smith and running back Kelvin Taylor.