Browns, Jarvis Landry close to long-term deal

AP

When the Browns traded for wide receiver Jarvis Landry they hoped to have him for more than just the one-year contract he’s currently signed to, and it appears the two sides are going to work out something longer.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Browns and Landry are close to coming to terms on a long-term contract extension. The deal will reportedly be worth $15 million a year.

Given that Landry is already guaranteed $15.982 million this year, he might have been tempted to hold out for more than that: If he played out his current deal, he’d either hit unrestricted free agency next year, or he’d get franchised again, which would come with a guaranteed salary of $19.2 million.

But Landry appears ready to make Cleveland his long-term NFL home, and the Browns think that with Landry joining Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman, they’ll have one of the most talented receiving groups in the NFL.