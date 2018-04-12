Cameron Meredith sees no reason he won’t be ready for season

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith is officially a member of the Saints after the Bears chose not to match the offer sheet he signed in New Orleans.

Meredith signed a two-year deal worth $9.6 million after being tendered by the Bears at a salary of $1.9 million for the 2018 season and said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that he understands given the additions they’ve made at receiver this offseason.

In addition to the arrival of Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, the Bears are also reportedly concerned about the state of Meredith’s knee after he tore his ACL and partially tore his MCL last summer. Meredith said he has no similar concerns about his readiness for the regular season.

“That is my goal. I don’t see any reason why not right now,” Meredith said.

If Meredith is healthy and back to the form he showed while catching 66 passes during the 2016 season, some in Chicago may regret the decision to let him go even if Robinson and Gabriel perform as well as hoped.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Cameron Meredith sees no reason he won’t be ready for season

  1. this is Pace’s way of saving face. should’ve paid the extra million on the transistion tag. he gambled on that and by not matching that contract he gets to say he wasn’t interested when all us bears fans know that he’s a beast that was just coming on. He’s gonna have a field day with Brees throwing to him

  2. The GM Ryan Pace screwed up by not tendering at a higher price that wouldve either gotten the Bears a 2nd round pick or wouldve let them keep Meredith around at a pretty cheap salary. Amateurish mistake and it’s gotten pretty tiresome as a Bears fan to keep putting up with front office people who are learning on the job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!