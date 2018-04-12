Cameron Meredith sees no reason he won’t be ready for season

Getty Images

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith is officially a member of the Saints after the Bears chose not to match the offer sheet he signed in New Orleans.

Meredith signed a two-year deal worth $9.6 million after being tendered by the Bears at a salary of $1.9 million for the 2018 season and said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that he understands given the additions they’ve made at receiver this offseason.

In addition to the arrival of Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, the Bears are also reportedly concerned about the state of Meredith’s knee after he tore his ACL and partially tore his MCL last summer. Meredith said he has no similar concerns about his readiness for the regular season.

“That is my goal. I don’t see any reason why not right now,” Meredith said.

If Meredith is healthy and back to the form he showed while catching 66 passes during the 2016 season, some in Chicago may regret the decision to let him go even if Robinson and Gabriel perform as well as hoped.