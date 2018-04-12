Cardinals release Max Tuerk

Getty Images

The Cardinals dropped an offensive lineman from the roster on Thursday.

The team announced that center Max Tuerk has been placed on waivers.

Tuerk joined the Cardinals last November when they signed him off of the Chargers practice squad. He wound up playing in one game for Arizona before the season was over.

Tuerk entered the league as a Chargers third-round pick in 2016 and saw no regular season action during his rookie year. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and got released upon reinstatement before returning to the practice squad.

A.Q. Shipley and Daniel Munyer remain on the depth chart at center for Arizona.